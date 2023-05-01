Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.
Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $21.98.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.
