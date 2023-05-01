Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

