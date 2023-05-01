TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.68 price objective (down from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

