Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Expands By 26.8%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 458,200 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LumiraDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx

LumiraDx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,600,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in LumiraDx by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

