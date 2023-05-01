Short Interest in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Expands By 26.8%

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 458,200 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
LumiraDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. LumiraDx has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.