Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives $77.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weatherford International

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

See Also

