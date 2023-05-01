aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

