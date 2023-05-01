Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

ACRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 40,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 160,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 2.0 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.26%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.