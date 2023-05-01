UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,363,000 after acquiring an additional 197,906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,464,000 after buying an additional 123,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

