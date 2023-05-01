Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $185.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.23. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.