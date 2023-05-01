Douglas Emmett (DEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.88 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

