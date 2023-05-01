Denbury (DEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denbury to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Denbury stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.69. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89.

DEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Denbury by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

