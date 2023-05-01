PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,509,470. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

