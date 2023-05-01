Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.53-$3.59 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.53-$3.59 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 40.24% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRC opened at $38.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

