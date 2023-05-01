Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

NASDAQ Z opened at $43.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.95 and a beta of 1.65. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

