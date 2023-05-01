Albemarle (ALB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $185.46 on Monday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.