Atmos Energy (ATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATO opened at $114.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.91.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

