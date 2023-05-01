Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,509.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.