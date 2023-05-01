Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE GNW opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

