Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Donegal Group Trading Down 4.9 %

DGICA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Donegal Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -212.50%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

