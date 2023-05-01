Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
CPSS stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
