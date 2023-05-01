Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Accuray Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.50. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray
About Accuray
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
