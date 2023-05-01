Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.50. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 747,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 436,120 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

