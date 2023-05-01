StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $250.69.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.97. Amgen has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

