Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 306,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

