Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

