FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

FTAI opened at $28.45 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.83 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 346,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 65,820 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,633,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 350,500 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,116,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

