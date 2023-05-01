Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.97. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $273.24.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,978,000 after buying an additional 31,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,481,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.