Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MLP opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

