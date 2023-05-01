Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE MLP opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $12.75.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
