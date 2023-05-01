REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NYSE:REX opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

