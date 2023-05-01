REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
REX American Resources Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:REX opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $36.31.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
