PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVH. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

PVH stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 5.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 658,227 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PVH by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

