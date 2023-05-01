NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

NC stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.88. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

