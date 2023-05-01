Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HT. Barclays dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:HT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $250.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,290.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

