St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE:JOE opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at St. Joe

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at $920,382,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in St. Joe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.