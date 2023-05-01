AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AAK AB (publ.) Stock Performance
Shares of ARHUF opened at $16.66 on Monday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.
About AAK AB (publ.)
