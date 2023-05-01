FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUGE opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of FSD Pharma worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

