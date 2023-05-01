Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Rises By 27.0%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BFAC opened at $10.51 on Monday. Battery Future Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

