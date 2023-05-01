Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 58.com

58.com reissued their maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after buying an additional 1,257,493 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 1,089,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

