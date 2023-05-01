Comparing Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Morgan Stanley pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Morgan Stanley pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 14.12% 11.34% 0.91% WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morgan Stanley and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $65.94 billion 2.28 $11.03 billion $5.82 15.46 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.09 $50.68 million $0.27 23.11

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. Morgan Stanley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 1 7 8 1 2.53 WisdomTree 0 1 1 0 2.50

Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus target price of $95.34, suggesting a potential upside of 5.97%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Morgan Stanley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats WisdomTree on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management. The Institutional Services segment provides financial advisory, capital-raising services, and related financing services on behalf of institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage and investment advisory services covering various types of investments, including equities, options, futures, foreign currencies, precious metals, fixed-income securities, mutual funds, structured products, alternative investments, unit investment trusts, managed futures, separately managed accounts, and mutual fund asset allocation programs. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternative investments, real estate, and merchant banking strategies. The company was founded by Harold Stanley and Henry S. Morgan in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

