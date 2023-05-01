Charlie’s (CHUC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -10.00 Charlie’s Competitors $271.03 million -$102.05 million -5.94

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, suggesting that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 211 563 810 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 101.15%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.17% -83.04% 22.49%

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

