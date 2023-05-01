ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Critical Comparison

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ams-OSRAM and Croda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 3 0 0 1.75 Croda International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ams-OSRAM presently has a consensus target price of $7.27, suggesting a potential upside of 123.38%. Given ams-OSRAM’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM is more favorable than Croda International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM -1.91% 6.64% 2.28% Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ams-OSRAM pays out -64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Croda International pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ams-OSRAM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Croda International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM $5.78 billion 0.31 -$36.68 million ($0.20) -16.27 Croda International $1.85 billion 4.83 $331.56 million $1.29 26.98

Croda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Croda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Croda International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications. The Lamps and Systems is comprised of automotive lamps and illumination products including traditional automotive lighting technologies. The company was founded in August 1981 and is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals, and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for automotive, building and construction, electronics and devices, and thermal energy storage applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

