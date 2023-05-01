Financial Analysis: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hut 8 Mining and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 103.91%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Netcapital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.42 -$186.77 million ($0.90) -1.99 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.51 $3.50 million $0.52 2.62

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -150.95% -14.53% -12.67% Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Netcapital beats Hut 8 Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

