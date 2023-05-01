Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$221.86 million ($3.29) -5.45 Elanco Animal Health $4.41 billion 1.06 -$78.00 million ($0.15) -63.13

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocket Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.39% -47.69% Elanco Animal Health -1.74% 7.57% 3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 1 5 1 0 2.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $52.58, suggesting a potential upside of 193.43%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.23%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Elanco Animal Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms. Its clinical program is an LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of a broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics.

