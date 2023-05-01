AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Head-To-Head Analysis

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Risk & Volatility

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biodesix has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.62%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AnPac Bio-Medical Science and Biodesix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnPac Bio-Medical Science $15.91 million 0.43 -$18.63 million N/A N/A Biodesix $38.21 million 3.53 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.09

AnPac Bio-Medical Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix.

Summary

AnPac Bio-Medical Science beats Biodesix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

(Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.