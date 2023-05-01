Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Financial Comparison

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 1 9 0 2.90

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Entera Bio and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 874.03%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Immunovant.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $134,000.00 165.52 -$13.07 million ($0.45) -1.71 Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.66) -9.72

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entera Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -9,754.48% -82.89% -74.62% Immunovant N/A -46.30% -42.76%

Summary

Entera Bio beats Immunovant on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

