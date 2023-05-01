Head to Head Review: Local Bounti (LOCL) and Its Rivals

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Local Bounti to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s competitors have a beta of -23.30, indicating that their average share price is 2,430% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 103 172 491 23 2.55

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Local Bounti and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 432.71%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 59.65%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.42 Local Bounti Competitors $1.63 billion $21.77 million 0.26

Local Bounti’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Summary

Local Bounti competitors beat Local Bounti on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

