Reviewing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and First Business Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.40 $234.48 million $1.61 18.17 First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 1.59 $40.86 million $4.77 6.01

Profitability

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 39.69% 18.12% 1.77% First Business Financial Services 24.26% 16.97% 1.44%

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Financial Bankshares and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $34.13, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats First Business Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.