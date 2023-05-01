Financial Analysis: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) versus Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92% Dycom Industries 3.73% 16.43% 6.02%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

OriginClear has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OriginClear and Dycom Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Dycom Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dycom Industries has a consensus target price of $125.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than OriginClear.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Dycom Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $10.38 million 1.29 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.20 Dycom Industries $3.81 billion 0.71 $142.21 million $4.74 19.54

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats OriginClear on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

