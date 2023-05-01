Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$435.01 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.33% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

TSE:FNV opened at C$205.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$188.15. The stock has a market cap of C$39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$151.08 and a 1-year high of C$212.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$237.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$206.90.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

