Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $60.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after buying an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

