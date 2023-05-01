Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00- EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Stock Up 1.0 %

BG stock opened at $93.60 on Monday. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

