Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $49.45 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

