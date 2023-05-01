Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.